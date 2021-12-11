3,000 Toys needed to help out single moms this Christmas

Adopt a Single Mom for Christmas fundraiser hopes to collect 3,000 toys before Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Christmas is often a parents time of year to shine

But for some families, hard times can really dull the magic of Christmas.

“Because you got to determine if you can pay the rent or get a little bit of Christmas gifts,” says Angela Sotgil, a single mother.

Lexington single mom, Carla Matamoro Small wanted to give these moms a helping hand

For the last 13 years, Small has been running an event called ‘Adopt A Single Mom For Christmas’. To help her out, Freedom Generation Church and The Marines Toys for Tots have played the part of Santa’s helpers. Small started out with just 42 homes in Lexington. Since then, she’s made a list and has been checking it twice for 316 families. Usually, Small has a special dinner for the moms and gives the toys out on the 18th. But this year Covid has proved to be a real Grinch

“The reason why we weren’t accepted this year is due to lack of funding for the Marines Toys for Tots..I mean I was in tears last night..Because I don’t know what to do,” says Smalls.

Prior to the Coronavirus, Smalls and her volunteers would raise money in addition but there’s little time left before the event to collect more than 3,000 toys. Single moms who have once been an empty handed close to Christmas like Shameka Body say that they can relate to this sort of sadness.

“I am a single mother..Her dad is involved but I can’t always put everything on him as well because he does have other children but that program truly helped bring Christmas alive for my daughter,” says Body.

If you’d like to help, you can contact the volunteers to sponsor a family. There’s also the options to purchase some toys yourself and deliver them to the families. Or contribute to the cause via a cash app. For more or additional information you can click the link here.

“I know that there are good people out there that want to help other good people and that’s all we are asking for..Every child should wake up with something under the tree…Every child,” says Lisa Baker, a former recipient of the project and volunteer.

And if you are able to help just a little, it could mean the difference between a blue Christmas and one that’s merry and bright.

A toy drop off will be at 1241 AK Sar Ben Park Lexington Ky.