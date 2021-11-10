300 suitcases donated to Kentucky foster children

Wednesday and Thursday, the suitcases were distributed at churches and foster care facilities in Lexington and Louisville.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An organization is donating brand-new suitcases to children in foster care in Lexington and Louisville.

Wednesday and Thursday, Focus on the Family’s “Wait No More” program brought suitcases to churches and foster care facilities, available to foster parents and case workers to pick-up for children in the foster care system.

According to Focus on the Family Foster Care and Adoption Director Dr. Sharen Ford, many kids in foster care often don’t have their own suitcase to pack up when moving to a different living situation, and reminds us that foster kids need our support.

“The children who are in the foster care system here in Kentucky are children who are precious, they’ve done nothing wrong, they’ve been harmed, they’ve been abused, they’ve been neglected. And they need someone who will care for them, nurture them, and support them,” said Dr. Ford.

The suitcases are different sizes for different age groups, and contain a stuffed animal and Bible, appropriate to the age group’s reading level, in each.

“I know from my history of being in child welfare services, that children come into our foster care system with their things in plastic bags. Those children aren’t trash and their things aren’t trash,” said Dr. Ford.

According to Orphan Care Alliance Executive Director Darren Washausen, young adults who are phasing out of the foster care system are especially vulnerable.

“We’re working with a population that ages out. And as they come out of foster care, they’re leaving with the things in their room and on their back. They need to move to new facilities and sometimes they end up homeless. So we’re trying to support that group of people as well as those state services begin to wan,” said Washausen.

Wednesday, the organization dropped off suitcases to the Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes after its morning distribution event at Porter Memorial Baptist Church.

The organization headed to North View Baptist Church in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, Focus on the Family plans to distribute the suitcases at Bashford Manor Baptist Church and Calvary Christian Center in Louisville.