30 celebrate graduating from KSP Telecommunications Academy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over 30 people graduated from the Kentucky State Police Telecommunications Academy Friday — and it’s the largest class in history.

The telecommunicators represent over 13 posts across the Commonwealth.

They handle dispatch duties for Kentucky State troopers, commercial vehicle officers and conservation officers.

In 2022 alone, telecommunicators answered over 622,000 calls which resulted in just under 400,000 calls.

“I’m happy. Happy, but not satisfied. I am in the process for the next cadet class for the trooper, the Kentucky State trooper class, so I’m happy to be here. I’m definitely going to try and suck up as much time and experience that I can in the upcoming months,” said Anthony Gibson.

The graduates received over 160 hours of instruction over four weeks, which included training in learning the role as well as combating stress and PTSD.