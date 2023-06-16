3-year-old dies in Pike Co. ATV crash

DORTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 3-year-old boy died after the ATV he was riding on crashed on the Hillbilly ATV Trail system on Thursday night.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a report of an ATV collision on the trail system around 9:48 p.m. in Dorton.

A 25-year-old man was driving the ATV when it overturned. The 3-year-old passenger was taken to the Pikeville Medical Center where he later died.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident is still under investigation.