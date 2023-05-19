3-year-old dies from alleged fentanyl overdose; father arrested

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Maysville man arrested last month is accused of allowing his 3-year-old child to come in contact with fentanyl, which ultimately killed her.

According to William Hanna’s arrest citation, Hanna “allowed his child to have access to and come into contact with” fentanyl and other controlled substances, which caused her death.

Hanna, 37, was arrested in Covington, though the incident occurred in Maysville.

The arrest citation also said he allowed his other two children to be “in close contact to controlled substances.”

Hanna is charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

His next court date is May 22.

His daughter, 3-year-old Issabella Hanna, died on April 19 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Issabella loved playing with her Barbies, dressing up, playing with her ferret, swinging outside at the park and spending time with her family, according to her obituary.

She’s survived by her four brothers and one half-sister, along with grandparents, aunts, uncles and “many other family and friends who will sadly miss her.”