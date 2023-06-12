3-star forward Jordan Burks commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team fills out another spot on the roster after 2023 recruit Jordan Burks signed with the team Monday.

Burks joins an already star-studded 2023 group, reinforcing UK head coach John Calipari’s No. 1 class in the country with more help in the front court.

He finished his senior season at Hillcrest Prep averaging 28.2 points per game while shooting 41% from behind the 3-point line. Burks showcased his scoring ability while playing for Overtime Elite on the AAU Circuit, leading the league with 27.1 points per game while pulling down 7.5 rebounds. He wouldn’t score less than 20 in every game but one and had a season-high of 42 points, according to a press release.

“Jordan has good size and has the ability to be a prolific scorer. His length allows him to play multiple positions, be dynamic in the open court, rebound at both ends and he can put it on the floor and score in a variety of ways. Jordan has challenged himself against the best of the best and wanted to continue to be pushed at the next level. I really love his toughness and his upside is tremendous, and that his dream since he was young was to play at Kentucky! I’m looking forward to getting in the gym and helping him take his game to new levels.” Calipari wrote in a tweet.

Calipari adds a sixth freshman to the team, joining the top players from around the country such as DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Aaron Bradshaw.

“I’ve always been big on Kentucky because of the atmosphere and the culture,” Burks said. “I’ve been watching since I was a kid and seeing all of the players develop and progress into pros and compete for titles every year made this a place I wanted to play at.”

Burks is originally from Decatur, Alabama, but played at Hillcrest Prep in Gilbert, Arizona. The senior measures in at 6-9, 190 pounds.