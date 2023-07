3 people injured in overnight shooting on Lexington’s Stonehaven Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three people were taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Lexington, according to police.

The shooting happened around midnight in the 500 block of Stonehaven Drive.

The three people shot were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told ABC 36 they don’t have a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 859-258-3600.