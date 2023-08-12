3 people injured after car crashes into Frankfort Taco Bell

3 people are injured, after a car crashed into a Taco Bell, on Versailles Road in Frankfort.

Frankfort, Ky (WTVQ): Three people were injured after a car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant on Versailles Road in Frankfort.

According to Kentucky State Police, it happened around four in the afternoon Friday. KSP says one customer was transferred by life flight with serious injuries, while the other two people had minor injuries.

Amy Vanquaethem, an employee of the Waffle House next door to the Taco Bell, said two cars traveled northbound, and collided on Versailles Road, between Hanley Lane and Jett Boulevard.

“The car sped up on the curb and went straight into the parking lot, directly into the Taco Bell,” she said. “My first thought was we need someone to get over here to make sure these people are OK because they were going fast,” she said.

“There was blood everywhere, glass everywhere. When I walked in there, I was like I never expected a Taco Bell to look like this. It looked like a wrecking ball went through the lobby.”

Shane Bancroft, the Market Coach at Taco Bell, said, cars of crashed into a handful of Taco Bell restaurants within the past couple of years. “Believe it or not we have quite a few people run into our lobbies,” he said. “It’s normally just a good bump into the restaurant. This one was the most extreme one that I’ve had.”

Bancroft said they will be back open for business on Saturday.