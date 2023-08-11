3 Lexington murder suspects due in court Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Lexington murder suspects are due in Fayette County court on Friday for status hearings.

Jeremy Jackson allegedly murdered Carroll Martin in 2019 outside of a home on Florence Avenue.

He’s charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Jackson was in court at 8:30 a.m.

Michael Roland and a juvenile allegedly murdered Montaye Mullins in 2021 at the intersection of Augusta Drive and Raleigh Road.

He’s charged with murder and robbery.

Roland was in court at 8:30 a.m.

Jonathan Lockhart allegedly murdered Raymond Brooks in 2022 in the Phoenix Apartments on Jennifer Road.

He’s charged with murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Lockhart is due in court at 10:30 a.m.