3 Lexington mixologists competing for best mint julep recipe at Kentucky Derby Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Eight mixologists from Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati will compete to win the best-tasting mint julep recipe this Derby season.

Four Roses and the Kentucky Derby Festival partnered to find the best mint julep at the 20th annual Rose Julep Cocktail Competition at Mellwood Art Center on Thursday, March 16.

The following mixologists will compete this year:

Em Sego, North of Bourbon, Louisville

SC Baker, Bar Expo, Louisville

TJ Ghant, NoraeBar, Louisville

Colleen McCarthy, Martini Italian Bistro, Louisville

Bill Whitlow, Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, Cincinnati, Ohio

Katie Sherman, The Break Room, Lexington

Romondo Tatum, Jake’s Cigar Bar, Lexington

Hannah Reid, Rackhouse Tavern, Lexington

The contest will take place at the Kentucky Derby Festival’s “Festival Unveiled” event at 5 p.m.

The public is also invited to help judge the entries. Tickets to Festival Unveiled and the Rose Julep Cocktail Competition are $50 and can be purchased online at discover.kdf.org/festival-unveiled.