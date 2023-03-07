3 Lexington mixologists competing for best mint julep recipe at Kentucky Derby Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Eight mixologists from Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati will compete to win the best-tasting mint julep recipe this Derby season.
Four Roses and the Kentucky Derby Festival partnered to find the best mint julep at the 20th annual Rose Julep Cocktail Competition at Mellwood Art Center on Thursday, March 16.
The following mixologists will compete this year:
- Em Sego, North of Bourbon, Louisville
- SC Baker, Bar Expo, Louisville
- TJ Ghant, NoraeBar, Louisville
- Colleen McCarthy, Martini Italian Bistro, Louisville
- Bill Whitlow, Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Katie Sherman, The Break Room, Lexington
- Romondo Tatum, Jake’s Cigar Bar, Lexington
- Hannah Reid, Rackhouse Tavern, Lexington
The contest will take place at the Kentucky Derby Festival’s “Festival Unveiled” event at 5 p.m.
The public is also invited to help judge the entries. Tickets to Festival Unveiled and the Rose Julep Cocktail Competition are $50 and can be purchased online at discover.kdf.org/festival-unveiled.