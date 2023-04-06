3 kids rescued after getting lost on Red River Gorge trail

STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three kids were rescued by the Wolfe County Search & Rescue team on Wednesday after getting lost on a Red River Gorge trail.

Around 9 p.m., the search & rescue team was called by 911 for a report of three lost kids on Swift Camp Creek Trail.

The mother told the team she dropped the kids off along the northern portion of the 7-mile trail and was to pick them up at the southern portion at Rock Bridge Trail head.

As the WCSAR team responded, they had to remove a downed tree blocking the Rock Bridge Road from the storms that had come through the area. Two teams of 11 members cleared the trail section and began on Swift Camp Creek Trail.

The team found the kids about 1.5 miles down the trail near Turtle Back Arch.

The kids didn’t have light and their cell phones were dead, according to WSCAR. They were all found safely.

“It was a long day of hiking for these youngsters and a joyful reunion of mother and son,” the team wrote on its Facebook page.