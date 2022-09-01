3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges.

Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.

Judge Brian Wiggins then sentenced Sparks to five years and Bledsoe and Gibson to 12 months each.

According to a Thursday press release, from 2017 to 2019, Sparks “induced and assisted” minors in the collection of sexually graphic images, which he then distributed online. Bledsoe and Gibson assisted him by facilitating the distribution of these images.