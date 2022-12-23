3 deaths from dangerous Kentucky winter weather confirmed, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three people have died from dangerous winter weather in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

At his 10 a.m. winter weather press briefing, Beshear said two people died from weather-related events: one in a car accident in Western Kentucky and another in Louisville who was without housing. He confirmed the third death on Twitter around 11:15 a.m.

He said power outages stood at about 24,000 customers; that number is slightly lower now, sitting at just over 22,000.

There were also numerous wrecks the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police assisted, with I-71 northbound beginning at exit 62 closed and I-64 also being closed but in both directions at the 69 mile marker.

“Stay home, stay inside, stay off the roads, and that will keep you safe,” Beshear said.

Much of the state experienced temperatures below zero Friday morning, with blistering wind chills bringing those temperatures down to the -20s and -10s. Tonight will still be dangerously cold, Beshear reminded.