3 charged with sending defense-related data to China

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Three people and a business have been charged in federal court with participating in an illegal scheme to export controlled data to China and to defraud the Defense Department.

An indictment was unsealed Wednesday in Kentucky after the defendants were arrested.

A statement from the Justice Department says they were charged with violations of the Arms Export Control Act, wire fraud and smuggling.

The agency says they are accused of illegally scheming to send defense-related technical data to a company in China and of unlawfully supplying the Defense Department with earth magnets from China for military items.