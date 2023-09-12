3 charged in 2021 case of body found in burning car appear in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three people who are charged in the case of a body that was found in a burning car in 2021 were set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Autumn Owens, Cecil Russell and Martae Shanks were all due in court at 8:30 a.m.

Owens now has a plea and is awaiting her final sentencing.

Russell apparently refused to show up, according to the judge.

Shanks was also present.

Their trial will begin Dec. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

In February 2021, police found a body in a burning car in the 500 block of Hutchinson Road.

When firefighters first arrived at the scene, they found the car — a four-door sedan — on fire. The car had been pulled inside the double barn door at the Francis Hall House. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered a badly burned body inside, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The identity of the body was later revealed as Lazarus Parker.

He was apparently fatally shot before the car was set on fire.

Owens is charged with tampering with physical evidence, arson, abuse of a corpse, criminal mischief, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a counterfeit controlled substance. Russell is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, arson, abuse of corpse and criminal mischief. Shanks is charged with tampering with physical evidence, arson, abuse of a corpse, three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a counterfeit controlled substance, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a handgun and firearm.