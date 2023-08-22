3 Casey Co. Detention Center inmates hospitalized after dog attack

LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Casey County Detention Center inmates were hospitalized after they were attacked by a dog they were caring for while on work release Tuesday morning.

According to Liberty police, three inmates had “severe puncture wounds” when they were taken to the hospital around 7:45 a.m.; those injures were non-life-threatening.

The inmates were on work release and are used to working with dogs — but this “is the first incident of its kind” an officer who spoke to ABC 36 has seen in his 21 years working in Liberty.

The dog was put down on the scene.

We’re working to learn more about what led up to this incident.

ABC 36 will update this story when more is available