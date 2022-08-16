$3.9M going to McCreary County to boost tourism

STEARNS, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Department of Commerce is awarding $3.9 million to the McCreary County Heritage Foundation, through the American Rescue Plan, to boost tourism in the county.

The grant will support the revitalization of the county’s museum and local businesses and provide infrastructure improvements like drainage, walkways, paving and other amenities, according to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. This grant will be matched by $600,000 in local funds.

“Kentucky’s tourism industry is essential to the overall success of our commonwealth, and this investment will help fuel economic growth in the community of Stearns and beyond,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a press release. “Visitors and Kentuckians alike will benefit from these upgrades while traveling to experience Stearns’ rich heritage and unique outdoor recreational opportunities.”

“Seated at the state border, McCreary County is a gateway to southern Kentucky. We have been working diligently to revitalize and preserve the history of Stearns to boost the tourism economy, and this EDA grant will go a long way to renovate some of the buildings downtown,” said Congressman Hal Rogers, who represents Kentucky’s fifth congressional district (including McCreary County). “I am thankful for investments like this from the EDA, as we work to create jobs and build on the resources we have in southern Kentucky.”