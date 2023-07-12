2nd juvenile arrested in McCreary Co. murder investigation

STEARNS, Ky. (WTVQ) — Another juvenile was arrested Tuesday for their alleged part in the murder of a Stearns man.

According to Kentucky State Police, this juvenile was arrested and booked in the Adair County Youth Development Center.

The first juvenile also accused of the murder was arrested on Monday.

On Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Wagon Ridge Road around 7 p.m.

Robert Lowe and another man were arguing when Lowe was shot while he was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

Both juveniles are charged with murder.