2nd ‘Clean Slate Expungement Clinic’ coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A clinic in Lexington is coming up that allows residents who have had run-ins with the law to get a second chance by expunging their criminal record.

City leaders say this expungement clinic is the first step in obtaining felony and misdemeanor expungement.

The city’s next Clean Slate Lexington Expungement Clinic and Job Fair is scheduled for April 28 at Central Bank Center.

More than 50 employers and community partners will be there, offering on-the-spot interviews as well.

An expungement erases, destroys or seals your criminal record, thus opening up new opportunities for jobs, financial aid for education and even housing.

The expungement clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is encouraged but not required.