2nd Annual Emmanuel “Manny” Caulk Jr. Memorial Scholarship awarded

Frederick Douglass High School senior Ria Munnolimath selected for the honor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Fayette Education Foundation (FEF) announced the recipient of the second annual Emmanuel “Manny” Caulk Jr. Memorial Scholarship as Frederick Douglass High School senior Ria Munnolimath.

Munnolimath was selected for the honor by a committee led by Caulk’s widow, Christol Caulk. According to the FEF, Munnolimath received the $2,500 scholarship based on her academic achievement, community involvement and an essay.

The Emmanuel “Manny” Caulk Jr. Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of the Fayette County Public Schools superintendent after his death in December 2020. After his selection as the 2019 Kentucky Superintendent of the Year, Caulk used his stipend to award a $2,500 scholarship to a Fayette County Public Schools graduate, according to the FEF. He had pledged to continue to provide an annual scholarship out of his own pocket. Upon his death, with the blessing of Ms. Caulk, a memorial scholarship fund was started in his memory.

Ms. Caulk shared, “Manny believed in the dreams of others and spent his career opening access and opportunity so children could fulfill their unlimited potential. He was a true champion for education and excellence.”

According to FEF, Munnolimath was part of the Biomedical Sciences Magnet Program as well as varsity lacrosse team member throughout her high school career. She has participated in numerous extracurricular activities as well as a long list of community service projects. Munnolimath is an alumna of the Governor’s Scholars Program and will attend the University of Kentucky in the fall.

If you’d like to donate to the Emmanuel “Manny” Caulk Jr. Memorial Scholarship, click HERE or mail donations to: The Fayette Education Foundation, P.O. Box 40591-0951.