28-year-old arrested in Laurel County for fleeing police

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 28-year-old man in London for fleeing police.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Corey Goldsberry of East Maple Ave. London, Sunday afternoon at 12: 39 P.M.

The arrest happened on Slate Lick Street in London after Goldsberry tried to flee from deputies in a black colored Chevrolet Equinox , driving at a speed of 65 mph on snow covered roadways. The Sheriff’s Office says Goldsberry wrecked into an embankment and then tried to run from deputies.

After a struggle with deputies, they were able to take him into custody and they found he was wanted on four outstanding warrants including absconding police.

Goldsberry was charged with speeding, fleeing or evading police on foot, fleeing in a motor vehicle from police, and driving on with DUI suspended license.

The Sheriff’s Office says Goldsberry was also charged on a Kentucky parole board violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision and failure to report to parole officer as directed regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on charges of receiving stolen property.

He was also charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Deputy Brent France charging leaving the scene of an accident, driving on DUI suspended license, regarding an injury crash where Goldsberry had allegedly struck another vehicle and a a motorcycle, leaving the driver of the motorcycle laying in the roadway and Goldsberry fled the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says Goldsberry is also charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by London police officer Daniel Robinson charging unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening. As well as being charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication,controlled substances.

Goldsberry is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.