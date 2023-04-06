28-year-old accused of triple murder in Breckinridge Co.

Correction: Kentucky State Police issued a correction of Tyler’s last name after this story was published. This story has been updated to reflect his last name as Wehmeyer

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 28-year-old man is accused of murdering three people in a Breckinridge County home on Wednesday.

According to Kentucky State Police, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office found three people dead in a home on High Plains Road in Vine Grove after responding to a welfare check last night.

Tyler Wehmeyer is accused of murdering 77-year-old Audrey Whealan, 51-year-old Michelle Whealan and 58-year-old Doss Smothers. Two dogs were also found dead inside the home.

Wehmeyer is charged with three counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals.

KSP says all three people appeared to have died from blunt force trauma.