27-year-old dies in crash in Madison Co.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 27-year-old Winchester man died in a single-vehicle crash in Madison County Thursday morning.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Three Forks and Red House Road around 1 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle injury crash.

Brent Crump was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

No other details surrounding the crash were immediately released.

The crash is still under investigation.