27 recruits graduate from the Lexington Fire Training Academy

Recruit class 69 is the first in-person graduation in the past two years due to the pandemic.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 26 men and one woman graduated Friday from the Lexington Fire Department Training Academy as the newest probationary firefighters.

Fire Chief Jason Wells says that means that in a year, if all goes well, each person will officially have the title of firefighter.

The recruits gave up the ropes they were given at the start of the academy which symbolized their first piece of equipment and given their official pins.

The graduates were also given their new assignments.

The lone female firefighter, who served in the National Guard, Tamara Taylor will be with Engine 1. She says though the academy was testing at times, to get to serve and protect the community makes it all worth it.

“It means everything, it’s really surreal. I can’t believe I walked through those doors 24 weeks ago. It’s an amazing opportunity to serve my community and join the Fire Department family” said Taylor.

The Carl Travis Award, Academic Award and Extra Effort Awards were also given out during the ceremony.