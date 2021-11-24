26 modern-era players semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

7 FIRST-YEAR ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES ON LIST TRIMMED FROM 123 NOMINEES

CANTON, Ohio (Press Release) – Seven first-year eligible players are among the 26 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

The list of candidates for election into the Hall of Fame, which will occur early next year, also includes 17 players who were Semifinalists for the Class of 2021.

Modern-Era Players making the cut to Semifinalist in their first year of eligibility are Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith, DeMarcus Ware and Vince Wilfork. Each last played in the 2016 season.

To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

Eddie George, who retired following the 2004 season, reached the Semifinalist stage for the first time. Ricky Watters, who retired in 2001, made the list for a second time.

The 26 Semifinalists will be reduced again – to 15 Finalists – before the final voting process for the Class of 2022. The Selection Process aligns with the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s important Mission to “Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values and Celebrate Excellence Together.”

CLASS OF 2022 MODERN-ERA PLAYER SEMIFINALISTS

The following is the list of 2022 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists, including their positions, years and teams. Also listed are the number of times and years the candidate has been named a Semifinalist since this reduction vote was added to the Bylaws for the Selection Committee in 2004.

Eric Allen , CB – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2021-22)

The list of Semifinalists, which was announced live today on NFL Network, was reduced from an initial group of 123 nominees announced in September. The next step in the Selection Process comes when the Semifinalists are trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists. That list increases to 18 Finalists with the inclusion of the recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Coach, Contributor and Senior Committees: Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch, respectively.

The Hall of Fame’s 49-person Selection Committee will select the Class of 2022 in advance of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 10. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Bylaws for the Selection Committee provide that between four and eight new members will be selected.

The Coach, Contributor and Senior Finalists are voted “yes” or “no” for election at the annual selection meeting and must receive at least 80% support from the Committee to be elected. The Modern-Era Player Finalists will be trimmed during the meeting from 15 to 10, then from 10 to five. The remaining five finalists will be voted on individually, “yes” or “no,” and must receive the same 80% positive vote as the Coach, Contributor and Senior Finalists to earn election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 will be enshrined next August (anticipated date: Aug. 6) in Canton as part of the 2022 Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls. Other events during the week of festivities include the Hall of Fame Game (teams to be determined) and the Gold Jacket Ceremony. For more information, visit https://www.profootballhof.com/enshrinement/.

FAN VOTE

The annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Vote presented by Ford continues since its launch in September. Fans can vote as many times as they wish at www.profootballhof.com/fanvote to predict the five Modern-Era players who will be elected to the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.

Fans who vote automatically become eligible for several sweepstakes prizes, including a Grand Prize trip for two (2) to the 2022 Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls in Canton.

This marks the 12th consecutive year that Ford, the Official Automobile of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has invited fans to predict the outcome of the annual Hall of Fame class. More than 600,000 votes have been cast already this year, pushing the total above 25 million votes cast in the past decade.