25-year-old Ky. teacher fatally shot at Washington, D.C. university

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky teacher died Wednesday morning after being shot at a Washington, D.C. university.

Oldham County High School social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach Maxwell Emerson died at the hospital after the shooting around 8 a.m., according to ABC affiliate WHAS. He was 25.

The shooting happened on Catholic University’s campus in northeast Washington, D.C.

Emerson was not affiliated with the university, WHAS said.

In a statement, the university said they’re working with police to determine what happened and they “ask that you pray for the victim who died and law enforcement who are determining what occurred.”

Oldham County Schools issued a statement on Thursday morning saying that this was a “devasting loss” for the high school and the entire OCS community.