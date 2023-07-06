25-year-old Ky. teacher fatally shot at Washington, D.C. university
IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky teacher died Wednesday morning after being shot at a Washington, D.C. university.
Oldham County High School social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach Maxwell Emerson died at the hospital after the shooting around 8 a.m., according to ABC affiliate WHAS. He was 25.
The shooting happened on Catholic University’s campus in northeast Washington, D.C.
Emerson was not affiliated with the university, WHAS said.
In a statement, the university said they’re working with police to determine what happened and they “ask that you pray for the victim who died and law enforcement who are determining what occurred.”
Oldham County Schools issued a statement on Thursday morning saying that this was a “devasting loss” for the high school and the entire OCS community.
“The Emerson family has deep roots in our school system, so this tragedy touches many of our students and staff. Max was a young teacher, but he made it his goal to form lasting relationships with his students in order to foster a life-long love of learning,” a portion of the statement read.
Oldham County Schools said they will be offering grief counselors at the school to help students and staff.