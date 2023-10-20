24-year-old SC man dies after crash in London, Ky.

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 24-year-old South Carolina man died after a two-car crash on I-75 in Laurel County around 2 a.m. Friday.

According to Sheriff John Root, the two-car crash happened about 8 miles south of London.

A Ford was driving in the left lane, hydroplaned and struck the concrete median divider. An Expedition then slid around while trying to get back into the left lane, causing a crash with a Subaru, which was also in that same lane.

The Subaru passenger, later identified as 24-year-old Bryan Lowman, of South Carolina, died at the scene, Root said. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Both the driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to a local hospital with injuries as well as the driver of the Subaru.

The interstate was closed for about three hours for police to investigate the crash.