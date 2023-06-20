24 people arrested after drug task force investigation by Laurel Co. officers

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — 24 people have been arrested resulting from a week-long Laurel County Sheriff’s Office drug interdiction task force investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, those arrested range in age from 26 to 66 and are from multiple cities, including London, Corbin, East Bernstadt, Rockhold, Keavy and Barbourville.

The following people were arrested:

Michelle Jones (40) of Corbin, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia) April Hicks (31) of London, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) Brian Surgener (41) of Corbin, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia) David Nantz (35) of London, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia) Sarah Tye (37) of Corbin, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia) Tracy Watkins (52) of London, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance Terry Hubbard (50) of London, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) Christopher Surgener (38) of Corbin, is charged on a complaint warrant charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia Angela Howard (38) of London, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) Liza Godfrey (30) of London, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender I William Freeman (57) of London, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia Freddy Scalf (63) of East Bernstadt, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) Jason Watkins (29) of Rockhold, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia Arnie Lewis (66) of Keavy, is charged on a federal indictment warrant Brian Christopher Hamilton (45) of Barbourville, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia Joshua Shelby (38) of Corbin, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) Brandy Smith (26) of London, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender II John Peters (46) of London, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance; receiving stolen property $1000 or more but under $10,000 Anthony Gregory (30) of Corbin, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation James Root (38) of London, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) Alicia Isom (29) of London, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin). In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of failure to appear in court on charges of three counts of possession of a controlled substance and prescription controlled substances not in proper container. She was charged on a second Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication (controlled substances) Perry Valentour (31) of Keavy, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) Joseph Baker (31) of London, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance; trafficking in a legend drug; persistent felony offender I Ashley Crawford (30) of London, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); trafficking in fentanyl; trafficking in heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

All were booked in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says more arrests are expected.