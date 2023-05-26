23-year-old man drowns in Wolfe Lake

CAMPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 23-year-old man drowned in Wolfe Lake Thursday evening.

According to a Facebook post by the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team, crews responded to the lake around 5 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning.

A bystander told WCSART that a man was trying to swim across the lake when he went under the water about midway across. A friend who was with the man tried to rescue him but wasn’t able to pull him up.

After about 30 minutes of searching, the WCSART pulled the man to the shoreline where he was pronounced dead by the coroner.