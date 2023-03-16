23-year-old charged with assault after shooting in Carroll Co.

CARROLLTON, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) – On Wednesday March 15, 2023 at approximately 6:40 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 was contacted by Carroll County dispatch requesting assistance in a shooting investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim, who was identified as Jerry Fisher, and the suspect, Coda Jumper 23 year old male of Carrollton were involved in a verbal altercation. The altercation escalated and Mr. Fisher suffered a gunshot wound to the neck from Mr. Jumper.

Mr. Fisher was airlifted to the hospital. Mr. Jumper fled the scene before being located and apprehended a short distance from the scene. Mr. Jumper has been charged with Assault 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon. Mr. Jumper was transported to and lodged at the Carroll County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police Post 5 is conducting the ongoing investigation and was assisted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police Department and Carroll County EMS.