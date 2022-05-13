22 guns, suspected crystal meth, heroin and cash seized during search of home

STINNETT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nearly two dozen guns, drugs, cash and a convicted felon were seized after deputies executed a search warrant at the convict’s home on Glady Branch Road in the Stinnett community of Leslie County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The search warrant was executed around 12:20 a.m., according to investigators.

Deputies say they found 22 guns, 19-grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and a large amount of cash.

Investigators say 50-year old Robert “Mitchell” Morgan, of Stinnett, was arrested and taken to the Leslie County Detention Center on the following charges:

•Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)(enhancement)

•Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)(enhancement)

•Trafficking in Marijuana 1st offense (enhancement)

•Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

•Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

•Drug paraphernalia