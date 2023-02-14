21-year-old Madison Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 21-year-old Madison County man was charged with child sexual exploitation Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police, Daninte Hildabrand was arrested after an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. KSP says Hildabrand allegedly shared images of child exploitation online.

He is charged with distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.

Hildabrand was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.