21-year-old dies in crash in Pulaski County

EUBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 21-year-old man died Thursday after a crash in Pulaski County at the intersection of KY 1247 and Floyd Switch Road.

According to Kentucky State Police, the 21-year-old, of Eubank, was driving on KY 1247 when he sideswiped a Dodge truck driven by a 54-year-old man.

The 21-year-old died from the crash at the scene.