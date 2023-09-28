2023 Lexington state of downtown focusing on past and future projects for the city

The event Wednesday night showcased four videos, highlighting parks and public spaces as well as major real estate developments.

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): Wednesday night, the fifth annual state of downtown showcased four videos, highlighting parks and public spaces as well as major real estate developments. People from all over the community gathered at Harper Hall to learn about big projects to come.

Allen McDaniel, with the Downtown Lexington Partnership, says, “I think it’s going to show you that downtown is safe. It’s easy to get to. It’s easy to park.”

One of the biggest projects in the works is 325 West Main. Katie Kaufman, the owner of the building, says the project is expected to be completed next September. “It will be a destination,” she said. “We’ll have coffee shops, we’ll have retail, restaurant, bars. On the second and third floor, we’ll have offices. It will really be a place where the entire community can be welcomed.”’

Another big project is the redevelopment of a 17-acre parking lot including 3,600 parking spaces, across from Rupp Arena on High Street, as well as apartments, retail shops, a hotel and a grocery store. It’s a multi-year project that will be built in phases. “We want Lexington to be a really walkable city,” Kaufman said.

In the center of downtown, Phoenix Park will be receiving some upgrades. Currently the park is the only dog park within New Circle. The area will feature a stage, a pavilion and public art. “I hope that downtown continues to grow forward together with people collaborating with each other,” McDaniel said.