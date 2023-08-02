2023 Kentucky football schedule poster unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky football’s 2023 schedule poster was unveiled Tuesday and will be available at area Krogers beginning Saturday morning.

The poster will be distributed for free and will also be given out at Kentucky Football Fan Day.

The poster shows an overhead view of Kroger Field while the Wildcat marching Band plays on the field just before a game begins.

The Wildcats’ season begins on Sept. 2 in Kroger Field against Miami (Ohio). The Wildcats’ first three games of the season will be at home (vs. EKU on Sept. 9 and vs. Akron on Sept. 16).

Fans can purchase tickets at ukfootballtix.com.

For a list of all Kroger locations distributing posters, click here: Kroger List