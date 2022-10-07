2022 Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inductees announced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The 2022 Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inductees have been announced.

Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and Wilma Pace make up the 14th class, chosen by a statewide selection committee. The three will be inducted on Nov. 4 on Western Kentucky University’s campus.

Katy Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and has spent her 20+ year career teaching in LaRue County. Addie Henry retired from Breathitt County High School in 1996 after teaching English for 28 years. The late Wilma Pace taught business, English and French during her 29-year career. She worked at South Marshall High School for a large part of her career and retired from South Marshall Middle in 1980.

The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame was created in 2000 through a gift by former Gov. Nunn, who hoped to recognize the vital role that classroom teachers in Kentucky play in the education of young people and the positive impact education has on the state’s economy, according to a press release.