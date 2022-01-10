2022 Kentucky guidebook features photo of Nicholasville farm

Inspiration Guide is key to travel, tourism in the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Department of Tourism released the 2022 Kentucky Inspiration Guide, the state’s official visitor’s guide for travel in the commonwealth.

The 2022 Kentucky Inspiration Guide serves as the state’s primary tourism advertising and promotional piece with nearly 350,000 copies distributed worldwide. This year’s guide highlights Kentucky as a premiere travel destination that is open and ready to attract new, diverse travel markets to the commonwealth.

“Travelers and Kentuckians alike find themselves inspired by the commonwealth’s diverse offerings,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “And our tourism industry is full of passionate Kentuckians ready to ensure you have a safe, fun and spirited trip here in the Bluegrass.”

Kentucky tourism is an $8.9 billion industry that serves as a mechanism for fostering economic growth in communities throughout the commonwealth. This year’s guide continues to highlight Kentucky’s beautiful landscapes and outdoor opportunities as part of a continued effort to promote safe travel in the commonwealth.

“Our new travel guide highlights some of the best attractions in the commonwealth proving that Kentucky is full of exciting adventures that any traveler will enjoy,” said Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “These must see attractions are guaranteed to inspire any traveler to visit here and see first-hand why Kentucky is truly a remarkable place.”

The 2022 Kentucky Inspiration Guide cover features a photograph of Taylor Made Farm in Nicholasville, Ky, one of the Bluegrass region’s 450 horse farms. The guide provides information on Kentucky’s iconic racetracks and agri-tourism attractions where travelers can see thoroughbreds, Saddlebreds, hackney ponies and road horses.

“There is no better time to start planning your 2022 trip to Kentucky than now. We want you to see for yourself what makes Kentucky a special place to visit,” said Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot. “We have a thriving arts and culinary scene, one-of-a-kind outdoor adventures, new and exciting bourbon experiences, epic music festivals and the list goes on. It will be an experience your family will never forget.”

The 2022 Kentucky Inspiration Guide features free travel tips, regional itineraries, and a must-do list of attractions for the perfect Kentucky getaway. From sandstone cliffs for climbing, caves for exploring, trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding to horse farms and waterways for paddling – Kentucky has it all.

Kentucky Gift Cards are now available for travelers to enjoy exciting adventures, relaxing getaways, Kentucky-crafted gifts, food, and fun that the entire family can enjoy. Gift cards are redeemable at any Kentucky State Park, the Kentucky Horse Park, the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea and the 1792 Shop at the Kentucky Historical Society.

To purchase your Kentucky Gift Card online, visit tah.ky.gov.

For travelers planning a Kentucky getaway, click here for an interactive 2022 Kentucky Inspiration Guide or visit Kentuckytourism.com. Travelers are encouraged to follow all public health safety guidelines.