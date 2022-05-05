2022 EKU Giving Day breaks record

EKU’s third-ever Giving Day saw 2,393 donors provide $396,000

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) — Eastern Kentucky University’s third-ever Giving Day saw 2,393 donors provide more gifts in a 24-hour period than in any other single day in university history.

According to the university, gifts arrived from donors in every state in the union during the April 13 event, as well as from alumni, students, faculty, staff, parents and friends that totaled more than $396,000.

“Giving Day was such an incredible engagement day that allowed our friends, alumni and faculty and staff to show us how interested they are in all the good things going on at their EKU,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “We are grateful that nearly 2,400 people want to ensure that even more students have the opportunity to enjoy a transformative experience at EKU.”

According to the EKU, McFaddin and his wife, Melissa, challenged the faculty and staff, offering $1,000 to the department with the most employee donors during the day. The College of Business rose to the challenge and earned the additional gift.

“Our EKU community helped us to elevate Eastern’s excellence on April 13. We are thankful for the faithful support of our annual donors, as well as the 530 new donors who chose to support EKU on Giving Day,” said EKU Vice President for Development and Alumni Engagement Betina Gardner. “From providing scholarships that make education more affordable to making possible student emergency relief funds through the Student Assistance Fund for Eastern (S.A.F.E.), every dollar will make an impact in the lives of students.”

Students also were able to take part in Giving Day with an “I <3 EKU Party,” featuring a concert by Zach Day, EKU alum and recent contestant on NBC TV’s The Voice. They enjoyed pizza, drinks, photos, games and crafts. The first 200 students who completed a donor thank you card received a tie-dye EKU t-shirt.

To see a full breakdown of Giving Day statistics, click HERE.