2022 Christmas tree lightings, parades around Central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Plenty of Christmas tree lightings and parades are scheduled around Central Kentucky as part of the 2022 holiday season.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of all those holiday celebrations:
Editor’s Note: This story will be continuously updated as more tree lightings and parades are scheduled
- Lexington: The annual Holiday Lighting Festival will be held on Nov. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Triangle Park. The Christmas tree will be lit with bright lights, and the Hanukkah Menorah will shine ahead of the festival. Plus, community choirs will sing festive songs
- Versailles: The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Santa, his mini reindeer and sleigh will all be there. Afterward, you can meet Santa at The Galerie next door and grab hot cocoa from a truck on site
- Georgetown: The Home for the Holidays Parade, featuring the annual Christmas parade and tree lighting, will be held on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The theme is Christmas On the Farm
- Winchester: The Christmas Tree Lighting & Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The tree lighting will be first, followed by the parade
- Nicholasville: On Dec. 2, the city will hold its tree lighting. The city will also celebrate its St. “Nich” Christmas on Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. beginning at Dan’s Discount for the parade. Santa will stop at Town Center after the parade for pictures
- Danville: The “Old Fashioned Christmas” Parade will be held on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m., starting at the corner of Main Stree and College Street. Food trucks will be open at 2 p.m. and there will be surprise character sightings throughout downtown. Rain date is set for Dec. 11.
- Fleming County: The Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. This year’s theme is Children’s Classics. The parade line up will begin at 4:30 p.m.
- Morehead: The Downtown Morehead Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. for the annual celebration
- Jackson: The Night Reverse Parade will be held downtown on Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Hindman: The Old Fashioned Christmas Parade will be held downtown on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Ornaments will be given out at the porch of the Appalachian Artisan Center
- Hazard: The Hazard/Perry County Christmas Parade will be held at the Perry County Park on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
- Booneville: The Light Up Booneville Christmas Celebration & Parade will be held throughout the beginning of December. On the 1st, the tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Santa will be holding meet and greets. On the 2nd, the Parade of Lights will be held
- Barbourville: The Christmas celebration begins the first weekend of December with the annual tree lighting, top baker showcase, silent Christmas tree and handmade crafts in the Christmas Bazaar. Times have not been set yet
- London: The Christmas at the Center will be held at the Town Center on Dec. 4 from 4-8 p.m. There will be a candlelight service, giveaways, pictures with Santa and local food trucks
- Somerset: The Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. in downtown. This year’s theme is The Polar Express
- Mt. Vernon: The City of Mt. Vernon Christmas Parade will be held downtown on Dec. 3 from 4 to 10 p.m. There will be an ice skating rink, vendors, food trucks, contests, music and more
- Stanford: The Great American Christmas in Kentucky parade will be held at 6 p.m. There will be an appearance from Santa and Logan’s Fort Museum will be open
- Frankfort: The Frankfort Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. and travel down Capitol Avenue. This year’s theme is Christmas In Toyland
- Mt. Sterling: The Hallmark Small-Town Christmas Parade to Remember parade will be held on Dec. 3 from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Stanton: The Powell County Christmas Parade will be held downtown on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is Storybook Christmas.
- Frenchburg: The Menifee Christmas Parade will be held downtown on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. A live nativity will also be seen
- Paris: The annual Trail of Holiday Lights lighting ceremony will be held on Nov. 26. More than 100,000 sparkling lights and display themed tree decorated by local clubs and organizations will be lit. Following that, the Paris Christmas Parade will go through downtown
- Richmond: On Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., the city will hold its Christmas Parade downtown. You’ll even get to meet Santa. This year’s theme is A Magical Christmas
If you know of a lighting ceremony or parade we didn’t mention, please email us at news36@wtvq.com.