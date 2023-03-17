2022 Breeders’ Cup had more than $81M economic impact on Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland had a more than $81 million economic impact on the Lexington area.

Last year’s Breeders’ Cup was held Nov. 4-5 and generated the highest wagering in its history at $189.1 million, according to a press release.

Other economic impacts are as follows:

$30.5 million in on-track spending including wagering, concessions, parking, merchandise and more

$33.6 million in spending on hotels, retailers, food and drink, transportation and off-track entertainment

$10 million in track improvement investments for Keeneland Race Course, with $7.5 million in labor and material costs generated by the projects boosting the Lexington economy by an estimated $17.5 million overall

$900,000 secured in state and local tax revenues and $5.3 million secured in federal tax revenues

The impacts were determined in a study led by University of Louisville economics professor Thomas E. Lambert.

The 2023 Breeders’ Cup World Championships will be held Nov. 3-4 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.