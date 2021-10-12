Convicted felon charged in year-old shooting death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 24-year-old convicted felon has been charged with murder, attempted robbery and other offenses in connection with the fatal shooting of a Waco, Ky., man a year ago.

According to Richmond Police, Camron C. Thomas, of both Richmond and Versailles, was arrested Monday in the death of 59-year-old Freddie J. Biggs.

Police said that at about 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2020, officers responded to a reported burglary with shots fired at 310 East Main St. in Richmond. When officers arrived, they found Biggs, of Waco, suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Over the past year, investigators have collected evidence and interviewed witnesses who identified Thomas as the person responsible, police said.

In addition to murder and attempted robbery, Thomas is charged with first-degree burglary and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.