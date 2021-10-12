Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation names new executive director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation is pleased to name Dr. Jonathan Coleman as its Executive Director. His term will begin Nov. 1.

“The BGT Board is thrilled that Dr. Coleman has agreed to lead the Trust in the capacity of

Executive Director. His experience, education, and accomplishments are a perfect match as we further efforts to address the mission of the Trust,” Janie Fergus, Board President, remarked. “Along with many initiatives underway, Jon is eager to move the Trust forward to an even stronger position as the historic preservation leader in Central Kentucky.”

Coleman arrives from a six-year tenure as Assistant Executive Director and Curator of the Mary Todd Lincoln House, where he garnered ample experience in museum and nonprofit

management. Coleman helped complete several large initiatives, the most recent being A House Divided, funded by Kentucky Humanities, which utilizes the nearby Lexington Cemetery to explore the Civil War in Kentucky.

“Jon is exceptionally talented, with the drive and focus to lead the Blue Grass Trust in their great work,” says Gwen Thompson, Executive Director of the Mary Todd Lincoln House. “We are grateful to Jon for his countless contributions to our organization and excited to see him excel in his new role.”

Coleman, an East Kentucky native, earned his Ph.D. in history from the University of Kentucky in 2014, where he was the James Still Fellow. In the same year, he also co-founded Faulkner Morgan Archive, Inc. Under his leadership, Faulkner Morgan has achieved statewide and national recognition for its groundbreaking mission to save and share the LGBTQ history of Kentucky. The archive was recently acknowledged by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its success in “the creation of a more inclusive and polyvocal American story.”

“I am honored to join the Trust team,” Coleman commented. “For over sixty years, the Trust’s mission to educate, advocate, and serve has been vital to preservation in Central Kentucky, and with the help of our donors, community partners, and Trust leadership, I look forward to building on this incredible legacy.”

The Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation is a nonprofit advocate for historic preservation that strives to protect, revitalize, and promote the special historic places in our community to enhance the quality of life for future generations. The Trust is guided by three tenets – education, service, and advocacy. Founded in 1955, the Trust is the 14th oldest preservation group in the United States.