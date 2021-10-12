Area prep players named to high school All-State Golf teams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Luke Coyle of Taylor County High School and Trinity Beth of

Marshall County High School have secured the honors of being Mr. Golf and Ms. Golf for the 2021 season.

Coyle began his golf season with an appearance in the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club and has ended it with terrific results in the high school season.

Highlighting his junior campaign representing Taylor County was his performance in the KGCA All-State Championship, where in the final round at University Club of Kentucky’s Big Blue course, he played the front nine in 28 (-8) with six birdies and an eagle.

That paved the way for him to win by four strokes in an eye-popping performance. That result pushed him to the top of the standings as he topped Clay Pendergrass by 25 points to clinch the Mr. Golf title.

Trinity Beth is Ms. Golf for the second consecutive year as the 2026 high school graduate continues to turn heads on the state’s biggest stages.

Like Coyle, Beth won the individual first-place prize in the KGCA All-State Championships when she overtook Isabella Wiley in a two-person showdown when each player was five shots clear of their nearest chaser.

An eventual playoff victory there on top of several other victories throughout the fall further proved how much talent Beth possesses.

With four more years of high school golf eligibility remaining, Beth could be poised to earn a record number of Ms. Golf titles throughout her career.

The All-State Golf First and Second Teams are chosen by points earned in high school invitationals, KGCA All-State Championships, Regionals, and the KHSAA State Championships.

Invitationals submit their results to the All-State points committee comprised of Directors from Golf House Kentucky, the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association, plus boys and girls high school coaches. The complete listing of boys and girls teams, with schools and final points, is as follows:

BOYS FIRST TEAM

Luke Coyle (2023), Taylor County High School (1155 points)

Clay Pendergrass (2023), Madison Central High School (1130 points)

Rylan Wotherspoon (2022), Cooper High School (1080 points)

Rocco Zakutney (2022), St. Mary High School (1065 points)

Warren Thomis (2024), Madison Central High School (1055 points)

Matthew Troutman (2024), Christian Academy of Louisville (1040 points) *KHSAA State Champion

Jackson Hill (2022), Madisonville North Hopkins High School 930 points)

Zach Watterson (2023) Lee County High School (920 points)

Logan Liles (2022), Lewis County High School (865 points)

Logan McCormick (2022), Mason County High School (845 points)

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

Trinity Beth (2026), Marshall County High School (1170 points)

Claira Beth Ramsey (2023), Madison Central High School (1145 points)

Madison Borders (2023), Thomas Nelson High School (1125 points)

Isabella Wiley (2023), Shelby County High School (975 points)

Macey Brown (2022), Apollo High School (940 points)

Nina McMurtrey (2022), Glasgow High School (840 points)

Savannah Howell (2022), Marshall County High School (825 points)

Jenna Estravillo (2023), Whitefield Academy (815 points)

Kaitlyn Zieba (2022), Madisonville North-Hopkins High School (810 points)

Mary Keene Marrs (2022), Lexington Christian Academy (775 points)

Macie Brown (2023), Bullitt East High School (490 Points) *KHSAA State Champion

BOYS SECOND TEAM

Grey Goff (2023), Lexington Christian Academy (840 points)

Cam Roberts (2025), Pikeville High School (820 points)

Colten Wilson (2022), Boyle County High School (815 points)

Trey Wall (2023), Marshall County High School (815 points)

Grant Broughton (2025), Daviess County High School (790 points)

Jackson Finney (2022), St. Xavier High School (780 points)

Jakob Wellman (2022), Owensboro Catholic High School (770 points)

Brady Smith (2024), Christian Academy of Louisville (765 points)

Justin Begley (2022), Clay County High School (765 points)

Chris Harpum (2022), Ryle High School (755 points)

GIRLS SECOND TEAM