Lexington shooting spills over into public park, victim found nearby

<script src='//player.field59.com/v4/vp/wtvq/6ce59e1992cc01d9e0ee9cd8a33934161f250405'></script>
<script src='//player.field59.com/v4/vp/wtvq/1488c14add61a3585972810473b35ffd48750cd3'></script>
LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- It's October, which means district play is in full effect. Over in Danville, Class 4-A's No. 1 and No....
<script src='//player.field59.com/v4/vp/wtvq/6ce59e1992cc01d9e0ee9cd8a33934161f250405'></script>
<script src='//player.field59.com/v4/vp/wtvq/1488c14add61a3585972810473b35ffd48750cd3'></script>
LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- It's October, which means district play is in full effect. Over in Danville, Class 4-A's No. 1 and No....
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting that began on Gerald Drive in Lexington on Monday night continued into a public park with a shooting victim found a short distance away, according to Lexington Police.
Investigators say it began with a “shots fired” call at M.L. King Park on McCullough Drive just before 6:30 p.m.
- Advertisement -
Police say they soon discovered the shooting began on Gerald Drive, continued into the park with a lone shooting victim found on Millbank Road with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The victim’s name and gender weren’t released.
Investigators say multiple shots were fired at the Gerald Drive location and in the park, where a parked minivan was hit by bullets. Police no other injuries were reported.
Police say the shots were fired by a group of people who were last seen walking down Winburn Drive.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.