Motorcyclist escapes serious injury in collision with car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A car and motorcycle collided in a busy Lexington intersection Friday night, according to Lexington Police.
Investigators say the motorcyclist escaped serious injury. They say the driver of the car wasn’t hurt.
It happened just after 7:00 p.m. at Man O War Boulevard and Palumbo Drive, according to police.
The motorcycle and car were damaged.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
No names were released.
Earlier, during the late afternoon rush hour, the same intersection was temporarily shut down following a separate injury collision, according to Traffic Management.