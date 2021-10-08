McCreary County shooting to be presented to grand jury

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a McCreary County shooting that happened on Claude Bryant Road on Oct. 7 at around 8:43 p.m.

According to KSP, the McCreary County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a fight between Phillip T. Dobbs, 28, of Whitley City and Darrell E. Threet, 33, of Whitley City.

- Advertisement -

Investigators found that Threet shot Dobbs during the altercation.

Dobbs was taken to Lake Cumberland Hospital in Pulaski County by McCreary County EMS. He was later taken by air to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

KSP is still investigating the incident. The case will be presented to the McCreary County Grand Jury.