Lexington’s mural season underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – October is National Arts and Humanities Month and the City of Lexington is celebrating by kicking off the mural season with a creation from local artist Joe King. His work is part of PRHBTN’S annual mural festival.
King’s mural is at the corner of Fourth Street and Jefferson Street. The space was donated by Transylvania University.
The public is invited to watch King work. Weather permitting, he usually works from 10:00 a.m. until sundown through Oct. 11, 2021.
PRHBTN’s website says it’s an annual celebration of art forms that have been criminalized, marginalized, and under-appreciated in the mainstream, featuring public murals alongside an exhibition of street art works in a space that compliments the raw, powerful nature of the message and artistry of each piece.
