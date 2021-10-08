KSP: Pike County couple arrested after drug investigation

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pikeville man and woman were arrested Wednesday evening after illegal drugs were discovered at a Pike County home, according to the Kentucky State Police.
They said authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on Right Fork of Road Creek in the Elkhorn City community of Pike County.
While conducting a search of the home, troopers located and seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana., according to police.
Investigators said prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, and over $13,000 in cash were seized from the home.
According to Police, Seth Wellman, 44, of Elkhorn City, and Rachel Blackburn, 40, of Pikeville was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking Controlled Substance (Heroin), Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.