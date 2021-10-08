UPDATE: KSP, Elliott County investigators make arrest in 2015 shooting death

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 57-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in a 2015 cold case shooting death in the Olive Hill community.
According to the Kentucky State Police, Brian Flannery, of Tick Ridge Fork in Olive Hill, has been arrested in what troopers call the “2015 ambush style murder” of 49-year-old Kelly Glover, of Olive Hill.
In a release, troopers said KSP detectives and the Elliott County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office worked together to be able to obtain and serve the arrest warrant.
At the time, investigators said when they arrived Investigators say when they arrived on the scene on Davis Trail Road in rural Elliott County, they found Glover dead from a gunshot wound to the head lying near his gravel truck.
The investigation continues and more arrests are expected, the KSP said.
UPDATE POSTED FEB. 13, 2017
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say they are still actively investigating a murder on an Olive Hill man that happened two years ago.
Troopers say on February 13, 2015, they received a call about an unresponsive man in a rural part of Elliott County.
When they arrived, investigators say they found 49-year-old Kelly Lee Glover dead from a gunshot wound.
State Police are again asking for help from the public in solving the homicide case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (606) 784-4127.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 9:20 P.M. FEB. 13, 2015
State Police are investigating a homicide in Elliott County. Investigators say just before nine Friday morning, there was a report of an unresponsive man on Davis Trail Road.Investigators say when they arrived on the scene they found 49-year old Kelly Lee Glover of Olive Hill dead from a gunshot wound to the head.State Police say Hill was lying near his gravel truck on Davis Trail Road.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call State Police in Morehead at 606-784-4127.