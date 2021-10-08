UPDATE: KSP, Elliott County investigators make arrest in 2015 shooting death

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say they are still actively investigating a murder on an Olive Hill man that happened two years ago.

Troopers say on February 13, 2015, they received a call about an unresponsive man in a rural part of Elliott County.

When they arrived, investigators say they found 49-year-old Kelly Lee Glover dead from a gunshot wound.

State Police are again asking for help from the public in solving the homicide case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (606) 784-4127.

Investigators say when they arrived on the scene they found 49-year old Kelly Lee Glover of Olive Hill dead from a gunshot wound to the head. State Police say Hill was lying near his gravel truck on Davis Trail Road.

