Kid holds lemonade fundraiser to help Woodford Humane Society

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boy in Woodford County set up a lemonade stand to help animals at the local shelter.
Woodford Humane Society shared a post on social media that reads in part, “Sweet Mr. Porter is at it again! Porter P’s lemonade stand set up shop at the Twilight Festival this year and earned money to purchase all of these goodies for the babies!”
According to Woodford Humane Society, the proceeds helped purchase toys and snacks for animals at the shelter.
The Twilight Festival took place in Versailles on Sept. 25.
